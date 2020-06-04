A Granite Falls man faces weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Thursday.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Todd Michael Ollis, 35, address listed as Berry Creek Circle in Granite Falls, with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
Shortly after midnight on Friday, May 8, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives were on Zion Hill Road in reference to reports of possible drug activity. They stopped a Ford F-150 truck for multiple traffic violations and found Ollis driving.
Deputies and K-9 Kessy searched the truck and located 18.7 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun, according to a news release.
Ollis' bond was set at $42,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.