A Marion man has been charged with heroin possession.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Collin Van Beam, 23, address listed as French Mountain Drive in Marion, with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, detectives spotted a suspicious person at the Tate Street Welcome Center that they identified as Beam.
A search of Beam’s person turned up 1 gram of heroin.
There was not a bond listed for Beam.
