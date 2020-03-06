Three people have been charged with breaking into a home and stealing gold coins and a safe full of guns, authorities said Friday.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Teoline Jayde Dorlan, address listed as Circle Lane in Marion; 27-year-old Benjamin Paul Flynn, address listed as homeless; and 24-year-old Robert Lee Reel, address listed as Circle C Street in Marion, with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, safecracking, larceny of a firearm and injury to real property.
Jeffrey Flynn reported on Saturday, Feb. 8 that someone entered his Montford Cove Road residence and stole gold coins and a safe containing nine handguns and long guns.
An investigation led to Benjamin Flynn, who is the victim’s son, and Dorlan and Reel, who are acquainted with Benjamin.
The safe and some of the firearms have been recovered.
Dorlan got a $2,500 bond, Flynn got a $51,000 bond and Reel got a $41,000 bond.
