Two people face drug charges after a probation search, authorities said Monday.
Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Nathaniel Reid Bright and 35-year-old Allen Samuel MacJarrett, both addresses listed as Lake Mountain View Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Taylor assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of the residence shared by the suspects, who are both on probation, which subjects them to warrantless searches.
Authorities found a small amount of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, inside the house.
Bright got a $16,000 bond and MacJarrett got a $7,500 bond.
