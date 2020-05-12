Two people were charged after a vehicle and foot chase, authorities said Tuesday morning.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jack Byrd III, 35, address listed as Holly Drive in Oxford, with fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer.
Hicks also charged Tanner Scott Campbell, 26, address listed as Old Toms Creek Road in Marion, with resisting a public officer.
At 7:39 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, Hicks was traveling west on East Court Street, when he spotted a white SUV traveling in the opposite direction, running other vehicles off the road.
Hicks turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, at which time the driver pulled into the parking lot of JB’s Galaxy then pulled back out, leading Hicks on a pursuit on U.S. 70 East toward Nebo. At the 2200 Block of U.S. 70 East, the SUV crossed the center line and collided with a sedan.
Both men in the SUV – later identified as Byrd, the driver, and Campbell, the passenger – jumped from the automobile and fled. Hicks was able to catch Campbell, but Byrd continued running into the woods.
Sheriff’s deputies and K-9, Kessy, along with assistance from Marion police officers and N.C. Highway Patrol troopers, began a search of the area, and Byrd was apprehended on Memorial Park Road.
Both suspects were taken to the hospital. Byrd was treated for his injuries and released into the custody of sheriff’s deputies. Campbell fled by vehicle from the hospital and was taken into custody on Monday, May 11.
As a result of the chase, state troopers also charged Byrd with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury. Byrd was wanted on multiple charges out of North Carolina and Georgia.
Byrd got a $102,000 bond and Campbell got a $500 bond.
