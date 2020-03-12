A Morganton man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McDowell County.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Gary Allen Hutchinson II, 35, address listed as Tallent Road in Morganton, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Hicks assisted the N.C. Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at the intersection of Church Street and Ridge Road in Marion.
A subsequent search of the car turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonging to Hutchinson, who was a passenger.
Hutchinson was also wanted on a parole violation and six outstanding warrants from Burke County.
Hutchinson got a $5,500 bond.
