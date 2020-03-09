A woman has been charged with hitting her husband with a car during a domestic dispute, authorities said Monday.
Deputy Steven McPeters of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Teresa Brown Thompson, 52, address listed as Woodsong Drive in Old Fort, with assault with a deadly weapon.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, deputies were called to Grove Street in Marion in reference to a domestic dispute.
They arrived on the scene to find that Thompson and her husband, William, had gotten into an argument, at which time she hit him with her car.
Thompson did not receive a bond.
Authorities said the husband was not seriously injured.
