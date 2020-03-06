Rotary honors Students of the Week

The Rotary Club of Marion recognized Rica Base and Hunter Clark as the Students of the Week at the club’s Thursday meeting.
Base is the daughter of Jerry Kelly and Liza Kelly and is in the 10th grade at McDowell Early College. During her freshman year, she received awards such as best in science and history. She was also recognized for being an A/B honor student. She was recently accepted into the National Technical Honor Society and is working on being an A honor roll student. She enjoys the outdoors and painting and giving back to the community. She is the treasurer for the Student Council. She plans to do five years at Early College and afterward would like to go to a college that has great programs in nursing. She would like to start out as a nurse practitioner and study to become a doctor.
Clark is a super senior at McDowell Early College. She is the daughter of Joseph Clark and Melissa Cogburn. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa and National Technical Honors Society. She works at Rose Hill Retirement Community as a CNA and she enjoys working out, swimming and makeup. She plans to get her pre-veterinarian license at a university and then get her own veterinarian license and open her own animal clinic.
They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates.
