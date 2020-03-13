Rotary honors Students of the Week

The Rotary Club of Marion recognized Brison Skeens and Madison Stevens as the Students of the Week at the club’s Thursday meeting.
Skeens is the son of Brian Skeens and Autumn Skeens of Marion. He is in the 12th grade. He is a junior marshal, a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Charles B. and Eleanor S. Tate Engineering Scholarship. He enjoys being on the bass fishing team, weekly volunteering, snowboarding and mentoring at Glenwood Elementary and has a part-time job at Countryside. He will attend N.C. State University to study mechanical engineering.
Stevens is the daughter of Shawn and Carol Stevens. She is in the 12th grade. She is a member of the National Honor Society and received the excellence in academics award all four years. She was a junior marshal at graduation last year. She has been a cheerleader at McDowell High for four years and active in the FBLA for three years. She volunteers at Glenwood Elementary. She plans to attend East Carolina University and study biology to become an orthodontist.
They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from President Jim Rowley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.