McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a runaway teen.
Alexus Sierra Whitson, 17, address listed as Major Conley Road in Marion, was last seen at her residence around midnight on Monday, May 11.
She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has long, straight sandy hair, hazel eyes and a hoop nose ring.
Anyone with information concerning Whitson’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
