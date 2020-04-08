McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a runaway teen.
James Chadwick Angel, 15, address listed as Old Burton Drive in Dysartsville, was last seen at his residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
He is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a blue hat with “LA” on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.
Anyone with information concerning Angel’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
