Investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 14- and 15-year-old runaway stepsisters.
Kayla Faye Montaigne, 15, and Shiane Star Bulluck, 14, left their home on Hankins Road at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 and haven’t been seen by family members since.
Montaigne is a white female who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue and yellow plaid pajama pants and white Vans shoes.
Bulluck is a white female who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue gym shorts.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the teen is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
