RALEIGH — With Hatchery Supported Trout Waters set to open on April 4, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public, in particular anglers, to continue to report any sightings of hellbenders (“water dogs”) to the agency.
These reports have been a helpful source of information to biologists studying hellbenders, which are large, aquatic salamanders that average 16 to 17 inches in length, according to Lori Williams, a wildlife diversity biologist with the Commission.
“These reported sightings are an important part of an on-going, long-term inventory and monitory project, which began in 2007,” Williams said. “We want to learn more about where hellbenders are located and how their populations are doing.”
Hellbenders, also called “waterdogs,” are found in fast-moving, clean mountain streams in western North Carolina — the same streams where trout live. Agency biologists hope that trout anglers, or anyone who uses these streams, will report any sightings to them.
Like many amphibians, hellbenders breathe through their skins and so are sensitive to poor water quality, making them a “bio-indicator” — or a species that can tell biologists about degrading environmental conditions when conditions first start changing. Hellbenders were once common but have disappeared throughout much of their habitat mainly due to declining water quality and habitat degradation, and to a lesser degree to persecution from anglers who mistakenly think that hellbenders decrease trout populations.
Not true, says Williams, who has worked extensively with these salamanders. “Hellbenders eat mainly crayfish although they may occasionally go after a trout on a line or stringer. They may also eat smaller fish, like minnows and scavenge for dead fish, discarded bait or other dead animals. However, fish can be bigger predators of young or larval hellbenders than hellbenders of fish.”
Williams wants to dispel other myths people might have about one of North Carolina’s largest salamanders, which is also called “snot otter” and “Alleghany alligator.” One prevalent myth is that hellbenders are poisonous, venomous, toxic, or harmful.
“No. No. And no, hellbenders are none of those things,” Williams said. “While they certainly are large and slimy and can be very scary looking, particularly if you’ve never seen one before, they are nothing to fear. They are completely harmless — not poisonous, venomous or toxic. And while they may try to bite if picked up, they will leave you alone, if you leave them alone.”
Leaving them alone is also the law. Hellbenders are listed as species of special concern in North Carolina. Because of this listing, it is illegal to take, possess, transport or sell a hellbender or to attempt to do so.
Anyone who finds a hellbender is asked to leave it alone but to note the location (physical location or GPS coordinates) and take a photo, if possible, and email that information to Williams at lori.williams@ncwildlife.org. If anglers happen to catch one on hook and line, they should carefully remove the hook if it is safe to do so without harming the animal or cut the line as close as possible and return it back to the water. People also can call the Commission Wildlife Interaction Helpline (866) 318-2401.
and provide details of the observation.
Learn more by visiting the Commission’s hellbender webpage. Learn how the Commission is working to engage trout anglers and others on helping it conserve populations of hellbenders.
