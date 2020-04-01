Four people face charges – including two for attempted murder – after an investigation into a shooting in Nebo, authorities said Wednesday.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Michael Blake Thorne, 25, address listed as Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon; Harrison Bascombe Hensley, 61, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo, with attempted first-degree murder; and Skyler Nathaniel Thorne, 21, address listed as Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, with accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.
At 9 p.m. on Monday, March 23, deputies responded to a residence on Rutherford Drive in Nebo in reference to shots being fired.
The victim and occupant of the residence, Donald Rutherford, said he had agreed to let Hensley move into a portion of his house, but, after a verbal argument a couple of weeks later, asked Hensley to move out.
On the night of March 23, when Rutherford arrived home, he found Hensley moving his things out of the house and two other men standing in the road next to a van. Hensley started yelling at Rutherford, so Rutherford got back in his truck, an investigation revealed.
As the victim was driving away, Timothy Thorne began firing shots into Rutherford’s pickup, according to a news release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rutherford was not injured.
Skyler Thorne attempted to hide the gun after the shooting.
In relation to this case, Detective Jesse Hicks of the Sheriff’s Office charged Jordan Eli Hensley, 24, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo, with resisting a public officer.
During the investigation, while detectives were searching the Hensley home, Jordan became agitated and refused to follow orders given to him by deputies.
Bonds were as follows.
Timothy Thorne: $300,000
Harrison Hensley: $300,000
Skyler Thorne: $75,000
Jordan Hensley: issued a criminal summons. There was no bond or booking photo.
