Saturday will be a day for people in McDowell County to step outside on their front porches or lawns, wave to their neighbors and share their fun experiences and photos on social media.
The Marion East Community Forum is sponsoring McDowell Porch Day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for all of McDowell County. It is a time when folks are encouraged to get out of the house, sit awhile on their front porches or lawns. You are encouraged to smile and wave at your neighbors. You can sing a song or dance or show off your spring flowers. The goal is for everyone to have some outdoor fun during this time of “stay-at-home” orders because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Debora Workman, coordinator of the Marion East Community Forum, said the main objective is to connect everyone who is staying at home and may feel bored or sad during this time of social distancing.
“It’s a time where neighbors can talk from afar, laugh and smile a little,” she said to The McDowell News.
Their videos or photos can be posted to the Marion East Community Forum’s Facebook page or sent to them via e-mail at marioneastcommunityforum@gmail.com and the forum leaders will post them. They can also be shared on the forum’s Twitter and Instagram pages.
“When all these photos are taken, people will see them all across McDowell,” said Workman. “People will get to see others they haven’t been able to see since we have been restricted to stay at home. That will put a smile through this time of crisis. Connecting brings better peace of mind.”
Kitty Geouge Wilson with the Marion East Forum said her group’s primary focus in 2020 was to be Connect Marion East! “It is a strategic, disciplined outreach campaign to talk to our neighbors about what they want for our community and how they might want to participate to make it happen,” she said.
The Marion East Community Forum volunteers launched the pilot for Connect Marion East! in the fall of last year with a door-to-door effort in Clinchfield. The team left door hangers of information and had productive conversations with their neighbors. An outcome from that effort was the Conversation with Top Cops meeting in Clinchfield in December. The forum organized a meeting with Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Fire Chief Ray McDaniel and Sheriff Ricky Buchannan to talk about Clinchfield and issues faced by the residents. For obvious reasons, Connect Marion East! as originally planned is delayed, said Wilson.
Workman came up with the idea of McDowell Porch Day as a way for everyone across McDowell County to do something fun while still following guidelines for social distancing and protection. It is not just for people who live in East Marion, Clinchfield or Eastfield but for everyone in McDowell.
“This is all about McDowell County connecting through a fun activity,” said Wilson. “And, we also hope our first responders, medical professionals, community volunteers and leaders, who are all working so hard can take a break for a few minutes of R&R. Just a few minutes to get outside, breathe in the fresh air and laugh. Laughter is often the best medicine for the soul and it doesn’t taste bad.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Marion East Community Forum.
