Marion’s Lowe’s store has been helping local families in McDowell County who are in the need during these hard times.
Marion Lowe’s store manager Chris Whitley was contacted by Natalie Gouge of McDowell County Schools about local families who needed a helping hand. The store and its employees didn’t hesitate.
“I am very proud of our store. Lowe’s stepped up in a big way,” said staffing administrator Lisa Burleson
Several Lowe’s associates went to work and packed 32 containers with essential household supplies. On Tuesday, April 28, Lowe’s staff met with Sherry McCoyle of McDowell County Schools who picked up the containers to be delivered to the families in need.
This is just one of the many donations Lowe’s has made since the beginning of COVID-19. Lowe’s has provided breakfast and lunch every Friday for all our associates using local restaurants like Fat Boys Burritos, Sharon’s Café and Smokey Ques BBQ, giving some much needed revenue to local businesses. All together Lowe’s has donated close to $8,000 in goods to the local effort.
If an organization is in need, call 828-659-5960 and ask to speak to the manager on duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.