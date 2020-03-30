McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help locating the thieves who cleaned out an Old Fort house.
Jane Sutton, of Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort, reported on Sunday, March 22 that someone broke into her residence and stole assorted ladies clothing and hats; more than 120 CDs; a weed trimmer; a blue queen-size mattress with pink flowers; a Sutton family Bible; a 1960 Cadillac repair manual; three Wake Forest College yearbooks (years 1935-1938); three pairs of binoculars; three cameras; various medical books (years 1845-1899); an antique trunk; George SeVance Jr. hand-carved dancing dolls; hand-carved wooden musical spoons; Frank Cupp hand-carved dancing dolls; a green and white John F. Kennedy president’s plate; several banjos and mandolins, including an antique Kay banjo and a tater bug mandolin; and various other household items, such as candlesticks, dishes, bowls, salt and pepper shakers, vases, lamps, mugs and glasses.
The break-in occurred sometime between noon on Friday, March 20 and 4:30 p.m. on March 22.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME. You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
