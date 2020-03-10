McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help finding a stolen collectible guitar and the person who took it.
Issaih White, of Marion, reported on Monday, March 9 that someone broke into a storage unit on U.S. 70 West in Marion, and removed his Schecter guitar signed by the band members of Avenged Sevenfold, along with the black guitar case and a certificate of authenticity.
Avenged Sevenfold is an American heavy metal band from Huntington Beach, California, formed in 1999, according to Wikipedia.
The theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 and 9:30 a.m. on March 9.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.