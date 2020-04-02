McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of the culprit who stole an air compressor and a propane heater from a Marion residence.
The attached photo is of the suspect vehicle.
Chris Mills, of Arrowhead Trail in Marion, reported on Tuesday, March 24 that someone took a red Craftsman air compressor and a Procomp propane heater (with Mills’ name on it) from his carport between 6 and 9 p.m. that day.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
