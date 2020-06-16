McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a stolen gun.
Larry Bell, of Marion, reported on Tuesday, June 9 that someone removed his tan Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with 18-round magazine and carrying case, from his truck.
The theft occurred sometime time between 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, but the location of the exact location of the theft is unknown.
Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspect or whereabouts of the gun is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
