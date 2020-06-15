At Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed unanimously not to make changes for a 12-month period regarding the sale of beer on Sundays.
During the regular meeting, the Old Fort aldermen again heard about the issue of whether or not to allow the serving of beer on Sundays.
“I don’t agree with alcohol sales period because of my religious beliefs,” said Alderman Andrew Carlton.
But Carlton added that the aldermen should not seek to prohibit the serving of beer on Sundays for now and just step away from the controversy. He said this should fall back on the state and its blue laws.
“This is something we need to walk away from,” he said. “I think this takes it off of our plate. This has already been shoved down our throats. We need to move on to more pressing things and let it go.”
Hillman Beer is getting closer to opening its Old Fort location and a second craft brewery plans to open in the town as well. Representatives of these businesses as well as officials from the city of Marion and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce spoke to the aldermen last month about how allowing the sale of beer on Sundays would be beneficial for the town’s economy.
But the aldermen twice held off taking any action about allowing or not allowing the sale of beer in the town on Sundays. They did this in April and May to gather more information and the public’s opinion. Meanwhile, an online survey showed overwhelming support for allowing beer sales on Sundays.
During Monday’s meeting, Alderman Melvin Lytle, who is also the police chief, said he’s talked with Hillman Beer representatives and there will be some off-duty law enforcement officers on hand at the new brewery in case any trouble happens. Lytle said he doesn’t expect any trouble but there but officers will be available.
Alderman Jerome Effler made a motion not to make any changes for 12 months in the town rules regarding serving beer on Sundays. The board could always come back and take another look at the situation in the future, he added.
Effler’s motion was approved unanimously. This action was cheered by the crowd waiting outside in the Old Fort Town Hall’s parking lot. Many of those people in the parking lot carried signs supporting the sale of beer on Sundays.
In another matter, Mayor Rick Hensley talked about the status of the Planning Board now that the members resigned last month. He said the town is seeking new members.
“I’m the chairman of the Planning Board,” he said. “I’m solely by myself.”
(1) comment
Well, Hillman and their supporters got their way. Now, wouldn't it be a hoot if they suddenly backed out of putting their brewery there after all of this uproar . . .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.