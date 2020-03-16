A family in the Greenlee community of McDowell is now homeless after a devastating fire on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after lunch on Sunday, the Pleasant Gardens Volunteer Fire Department got a call about a fire on Los Pinos Drive in the Greenlee community. The fire was in a log house on that drive.
“When we arrived on the scene, it was fully involved,” said Assistant Fire Chief Neil Settlemyre.
The log house was the home of Trevor Sisk and Kristi Spartz Sisk and their 4-year-old son Rhett. The Sisks were not in the house at the time of the fire and were not harmed. However, two of their dogs perished. A third dog survived and was taken to the Animal Hospital of Marion for treatment, according to Facebook posts.
As for their house and belongings, those were a total loss, according to Settlemyre.
Firefighters from P.G., Marion, Old Fort, Sugar Hill-Montford Cove, Woodlawn-Sevier worked to put out the blaze. Personnel from the McDowell County Rescue Squad and McDowell EMS were on the scene as well. Settlemyre said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
He added the American Red Cross was on the scene to help the Sisks with food, shelter and clothing.
Almost immediately, friends and family rallied together to help this family after they lost their home. Dana McCurry Taylor, Trevor’s cousin, sent out an appeal for help through social media.
“For those of you who know my cousin Trevor Sisk and his wife Kristi Spartz Sisk our family requests your prayers at this time,” wrote Taylor on Facebook. “Their home burned down this afternoon killing 2 of their beloved dogs and leaving a third hospitalized. Thankfully the family was not injured, they weren’t home at the time. All the initial information we have at this time is that the home and all it’s contents were a total loss. As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown. A donation page will be set up on their behalf. Please remember them in your prayers. They are of course devastated. They have a 4 year old son. I will post more about things they need as I get more information. All I know right now is that all they have is the clothes they are wearing. So anything you can donate will be a blessing. Thank you in advance. Please feel free to share.”
Taylor said Monday to The McDowell News that Dan, the surviving dog, was being treated for burns at the Animal Hospital of Marion and is expected to recover. But this dog has only three legs.
A fund-raiser for the Sisk family has been started on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/543261816315471/. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, it has raised more than $9,000 out of a $15,000 goal.
Trevor and Kristi Sisk also are a part of the dart league that plays at the Feisty Goldfish. That downtown Marion business is also seeking to help them out.
“A couple from our Monday night dart league at the Feisty lost their home today due to a house fire,” reads a post from the Feisty Goldfish. This couple always shows me great love on Monday’s as I work to make sure they enjoy themselves while kicking butt at some darts. When things like this happen, I find it extra important for me to show the same support to those who support me.
“Tomorrow night, as we gather again for another great night for our dart players... I will be taking all tips that are made and donating them back to Trevor Sisk and Kristi Spartz Sisk to help with things they may in need in times like this. Come out and have a good time as we gather in support for this family…”
Taylor has also seeking donations of clothes for the Sisk family. The sizes for Trevor Sisk are men’s 34-36 pants, XL men’s shirts and size 11 shoes. The sizes for Kristi are women’s size 6 jeans or pants, medium tops and size 7 to 7 1/2 shoes. The sizes for Rhett are boy toddler sizes 4T-5T, size 10-11 shoes and pull ups and underwear, according to her posts.
