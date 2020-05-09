Three public health nurses have been responsible for hundreds of Covid-19 tests, tracing and follow-ups in McDowell County, risking their own health to serve others during these unprecedented times.
Embedded at the McDowell County Health Department, Sheree Bright, Kris Edwards and Lisa Greene together have decades of experience as registered nurses, but Covid-19 has really put their skills to the test.
“I’m not sure how I fell into public health nursing, but when I did fall, I fell hard because I have been here almost 27 years,” said Edwards. “It gets in your blood and it’s a part of you and I will always and forever be a public health nurse.”
Greene, who recently became a McDowell County resident, was hired as a Family Planning Coordinator originally, but was quickly reassigned to Covid-19 testing on her first day at the Health Department.
“This is my first public health job, but the population I came from is very similar to this one. Lockdown happened right after I got here, so it was a surprise, but at the same time you got to do what you got to do,” said Greene.
Edwards has been a registered nurse since 1991 and at the Health Department since 1993. This pandemic, she said, is a new situation for them, but they quickly adjusted.
“As long as I have been here, we have never been through anything like this,” she said. “The team has been wonderful and pulled together. We have had to change a lot of things within the Health Department itself. Everyone is working on Covid every single day.”
Bright has served in many different facilities as a registered nurse. She has been at the Health Department since 1997.
“This by far is the best job I’ve had,” she said. “I love being able to help people and find avenues for them.”
Public Health Director Karen Powell oversees the McDowell and Rutherford county health departments. As of Friday, 568 people have been tested in McDowell County.
“Public Health nurses have a true gift. Their ability to work in multiple clinics a day, from child health to STD’s without missing a beat is amazing. They do it every day with true dedication, passion and commitment,” said Powell. “These Public Health nurses care about our patients and their families and they are devoted to the health of the community. I am so proud to work side by side with them every day. The Foothills Health District is a true team that loves serving the community.”
Since March, these three nurses have served on the frontlines of testing, tracing and follow-ups in McDowell County. They are responsible for tracking contacts of positive patients, as well as retesting and following up.
In contact tracing, public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious. Public health staff then warn these exposed individuals (contacts) of their potential exposure as rapidly and sensitively as possible. To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them.
Contacts are provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill.
“Initially we were taking everything day by day, just getting started and learning the new guidelines,” said Edwards. “This is really a brand-new scenario for all of us. The testing criteria has changed since we have gone through the process also. Everything changes and we kind of learn every day as we go with it.”
Once patients are screened to be Covid tested, patients drive-up to an outside tent area at the Health Department, where they await Greene, Edwards or Bright to administer the test.
“The patients are definitely anxious about the test itself, because a lot of people have never had a test like this, so it is the fear of the unknown,” said Edwards “There is also the fear about the results. There is a lot of fear for everybody.”
The nurses are heavily protected with personal protection equipment of gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields.
“There is a specific way we have to put everything on and take everything off so we don’t expose ourselves or anyone else,” said Greene.
Even within those few minutes that the nurses are around possible positive cases of Covid-19, their fears and anxieties on how this will affect them personally are brushed aside to help their patients.
“We have a little bit of fear that we will be exposed, but we have been blessed to have so much protection,” said Bright. “We are here to help the public and we are doing what we can. We are putting our lives on hold a little bit and our health on hold a little bit to make sure the community is safe.”
All three nurses say that even when the day is done, that being proactive in protecting themselves and others against the spread of the virus is a top priority.
“All of us take our shoes off and spray our shoes before we go in our houses,” said Edwards. “Clothes off immediately in our garages before we go into the house. That’s definitely a different thing for us.”
Bright hasn’t seen her parents in 45 days, but knows that is what best for their health.
“I’ve never worked in a situation where there was so much death caused by one little germ,” she said. “It is very scary and nerve wrecking to say the least.”
As the hope for a vaccine is the on the forefront of everyone’s minds, and testing is ramping up, these three nurses are working day by day, learning new guidelines for testing and trying to keep themselves and the community safe.
“You get a really good feeling when you can help somebody,” said Greene. “Every nurse helps people, but there are patient populations that go underserved and this is one place they don’t get underserved.
They get everything they need and they get it with quality care and a smile.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM — 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
