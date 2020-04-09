A long-time spiritual leader in McDowell County died Tuesday at the age of 83.
Known for decades as the “Pastor of McDowell County,” Bill Long and his wife Wanda founded Eastside Baptist Church in 1978. There were 25 individuals chartering the church on its first day, meeting in the basement of the home of Jerry and Joyce Carswell in Nebo.
Now called Nebo Crossing, the ministry currently includes a private Christian school, an early learning center, and a counseling ministry. Wanda, his sons families, and their children, as well as his younger brother and his family, are all still active members of the church.
“Preacher Bill,” as he was known by most, had a quiet personality and a powerful voice behind the pulpit. He spent much of his pastorate sitting beside hospital beds, in living rooms, in nursing homes, and on the telephone in the den of his modest brick home, caring for church members and others in the community. His down-to-earth demeanor and genuine love of people helped him to win over many who otherwise would not have been open to the gospel. He believed in the inherent value of every person and treated everyone he came in contact with as important, eternal souls. He spoke often of his “Friend,” a favorite term for his Lord, and was passionate about giving others the opportunity to know Christ as their Savior.
Long accepted the call of God to preach at the age of 35 and traveled the mountains of Western North Carolina with his wife and three boys, Rick, Doug, and Mike, preaching in churches across the region. He then served as pastor of Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church for 4 years before starting Eastside Baptist, which he pastored for 28 years. After retiring, he remained an active member of the church that he began and was a great champion of the pastors who followed him.
Bob Ritter, the current pastor of Nebo Crossing, said, “Preacher Bill made sure I knew that he was in my corner. I never had to wonder whether or not I had his support, and for that I’m very grateful. Those little feet have awfully big shoes to fill, but his encouragement to follow God’s leading no matter what, and his continued endorsement of our ministry at Nebo Crossing made a world of difference to me as a young pastor. Our ministry’s vision today is the same as it was four decades ago under Preacher Bill: affecting generational change in our community with the love of Christ — one individual at a time.”
Our county owes a debt of gratitude to this man, whose ministry will no doubt still be impacting us many generations from now, Ritter said.
