Plants that assist each other grow well, plants that repel insects and plants that even repel other plants are of great use in the garden if you know the secrets. I will cover the most common plants we use here in McDowell County.
Tomatoes: Do not plant near cabbage family (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower). Do not plant near corn (due to corn earworm) or potatoes (may get blight from potatoes). Basil planted with tomatoes helps them deter insects and some diseases. French Marigolds help discourage nematode injury and the tomatoes will grow better.
Cucumbers: Like beans, peas, radishes and sunflowers. Raccoon’s don’t like them and so are good to plant with corn. Corn may help the cucumbers prevent a virus that causes wilt. Cucumbers dislike potatoes and strong smelling herbs.
Onions: Do not plant with peas, corn or beans. They get along with cabbage, beets, tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries, summer savory and chamomile. The onion skins (boiled) will kill the hemiptera parasite.
Beans: Add nitrogen to soil and are good planted with carrots, cauliflower, beets, potatoes, cucumbers and cabbage. Do not plant beans near sunflowers. Beans do not grow well planted by any plant of the onion/garlic family.
Beets: These grow well near bush beans, onions, cabbage family, lettuce and kohlrabi. Do not plant near pole beans.
Squash: Radishes planted with squash plants and let go to seed will help prevent insects on plants. Nasturtiums will repel the squash bugs. Pick off the tan colored eggs deposited on underside of squash leaves early in day.
Corn: Sweet corn does well with potatoes, peas, beans, cucumbers, pumpkins and squash. The beans and peas help to restore the nitrogen to the soil. Marigolds help to control Japanese beetles. Plant alternate rows of corn and sunflower to reduce beetle infestations.
Melons: Crop rotation is the best weapon against garden pests but do not rotate with squash or cucumber. They do grow well near corn and sunflowers. Do not plant near potatoes.
Peppers: Plant with basil and with okra (provides a windbreak).
Potatoes: They do well planted with beans, corn, cabbage, marigolds and eggplants. Do not plant near pumpkins, tomatoes, squash, cucumber, sunflowers and raspberries. Horseradish planted at corners of potato patch will protect against potato bugs and blister beetles.
My research shows many plants do not do well under the drip line of walnut trees. Some flowers seem to do well but the leaves can be toxic but do repel fleas. Nasturtiums planted among your plants do repel aphids and some beetles.
Encouraging pollinators and bugs such as the praying mantis and lady beetles will also be helpful. Spraying of insecticides should be last resort. We need bees, wasps, moths and butterflies to pollinate our gardens.
For further information, garden advice or to rent a garden bed at Y call the Cooperative Extension office and leave message at 828652 8104.
