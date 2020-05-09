The 2020 Historic Marion Tailgate Market is officially open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
There are eggs, lettuce, onions, mushrooms and honey. Homemade goodies include breads, jams, jellies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. For the sweet tooth, there are kettle corn, fudge and fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer. Craft vendors will be back at the Market later in the season.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
One customer at a time for each vendor table.
Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
Only handle product you are purchasing.
The Market is open every Tuesday 3-6 p.m. The Friday Market will be in July and August.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market! Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan Street.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website!
Oyster mushrooms have great flavor and texture, plus they are filling and easy to prepare. Try this simple recipe with oyster mushrooms and green onions, both are available at the Marion Tailgate Market. See you at the Market!
Oyster mushrooms, Garlic, And Green Onions Saute juliansablum.com
These sautéed mushrooms with garlic and green onions are a great side dish to all kinds of grilled meats.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound oyster mushrooms
4 garlic cloves minced
4 green onions finely chopped
salt and pepper
Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat until hot but not smoking. Immediately add mushrooms and garlic, and saute for 2-3 minutes, regularly stirring with spatula. After 2-3 minutes of sauteing, reduce heat a bit and sprinkle the mushrooms with a little bit of salt, stir to mix, cover with the lid and continue to cook the mushrooms for another 5-7 minutes, occasionally stirring, until they soften and release some juices. Having the lid on will allow mushrooms generate some moisture and not get burned. Mushrooms should be cooked for a total of 7-10 minutes.
If there is too much liquid in the pan, cook for 1-2 more minutes uncovered, on medium heat, to let extra moisture evaporate.
When mushrooms are completely cooked, add half of chopped green onions to the mushrooms, mix and season the mushrooms with salt and pepper.
When serving, top each serving with the remaining chopped green onions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.