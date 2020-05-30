Baby carrots are so tender and delicious and you can get them at the Marion Tailgate Market every Tuesday, 3 p.m. You can get eggs (regular, quail and duck eggs), Swiss chard, lettuce, onions, mushrooms, honey. Home-made goodies include breads, jams, jellies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. There is kettle corn, fudge and fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
One customer at a time for each vendor table.
Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
Only handle product you are purchasing.
The Market is open every Tuesday 3-6 p.m. The Friday Market will be in July and August.
Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards: credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan Street.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
Try a new recipe this week using baby carrots from the Marion Tailgate Market. Baby carrots are loaded with nutrients — one ½ cup serving of baby carrots, (about 8 carrots) — has only 30 calories.
They are a great source of vitamin A, which is important for good vision, and they provide some Vitamin C and Iron as well.
Balsamic Roasted Baby Carrots
By MAKINZE GORE
1/4 c. balsamic vinegar
1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. maple syrup
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 1/2 lb. baby carrots
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Freshly chopped parsley, for serving
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine vinegar, oil, syrup, and red pepper flakes. Add carrots, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Place carrots on a large baking sheet, being to sure not to overcrowd.
Roast until carrots are fork-tender and slightly charred, 30 minutes.
Garnish with parsley to serve.
