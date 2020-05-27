28 train crash.jpg

 Courtesy of North Cove Fire Department/McDowell EM Twitter

A train struck a rock slide in northern McDowell County Tuesday night around 10:30. Last week, over 11 inches of rain fell across the NW sections of McDowell County. Fortunately, no injuries occurred in Tuesday night’s incident, McDowell Emergency Management said on Twitter.

