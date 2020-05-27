A train struck a rock slide in northern McDowell County Tuesday night around 10:30. Last week, over 11 inches of rain fell across the NW sections of McDowell County. Fortunately, no injuries occurred in Tuesday night’s incident, McDowell Emergency Management said on Twitter.
special report top story
Train hits rock slide in northern McDowell
- STAFF
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.