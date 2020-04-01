Triage tents set up at Mission Hospital McDowell

Mission Hospital McDowell set up triage tents Wednesday outside of the hospital in order to allow its caregivers to conduct training exercises and drills, as well as create additional capacity for triaging patients outside of the emergency department, should this become necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The setup of the triage tents was done in cooperation with McDowell EMS, the Marion Fire Department and the Marion Police Department.
“This is simply a proactive measure to ensure that we are prepared to provide safe, compassionate care,” said Kevin McAraw, spokesman with Mission Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.