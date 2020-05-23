Two people face charges related to checks stolen from a local church.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged David Lee Clyburn, 26, address listed as Lentz Road in Marion, with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Hicks also charged Stacy Lynn Lamb, 38, address listed as Toms Creek Road in Marion, with one count each of obtaining property by false pretense and larceny.
A member of Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, on Toms Creek Road in Marion, reported on Friday, March 6 that someone had stolen several checks from the church.
An investigation led Hicks to Lamb, who stole the checks, and Clyburn, who was caught on camera at a local store passing the stolen checks.
Clyburn was held under a $15,000 bond. Lamb was held under a $10,000 bond.
