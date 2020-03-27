The McDowell County Health Department was notified today by the North Carolina State Lab that two additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These cases are linked to contact with an out of state traveler. These individuals are in isolation.
That brings the local total to five
Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual thinks they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the McDowell County COVID-19 hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Because COVID-19 is commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the McDowell County Health Department urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19:
• Stay home as much as possible
• Especially stay home when sick
• Avoid contact with persons you know are sick
• Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)
• Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing)
• If you do not have access to soap and water use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol
• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners
Routine use of these measures by everyone will decrease the spread of viruses and respiratory diseases in our community.
