U.S. Census Bureau looking to hire more than 200 in McDowell

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for more than 200 census takers in McDowell, and will have a job fair next week at the McDowell County Public Library in Marion.
On Wednesday, from noon to 5 p.m., U.S. Census workers will be on hand at the Marion branch library to recruit census workers. Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists. The pay is $19 an hour, plus the cost of mileage. The pay amounts to anywhere from $3,000 to $5,600 during the eight-week job period. No experience is necessary, and paid training is provided. Hours are flexible. Part-time and full-time positions are available. Those looking for extra income, a summer or retirement job, or just wanting to help your community are encouraged to apply, according to a news release.
Prior to the census, census takers used maps and address lists to determine if the addresses are correct. Next, they will visit households that haven't responded to the census, speaking with residents and using electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets, issued by the Census Bureau) to collect data.
Those interested in the position must be 18 or older and a citizen or a resident with a vehicle. Bilingual citizens are encouraged to apply. To learn more, visit www.2020census.gov or call the Asheville Area Census Office at 828-641-7103. The county library branch in Marion is located at 90 W. Court St. across from the Marion Fire Department.
The 2020 census counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a non-partisan government agency. Each home will receive an invitation from Thursday, March 12 to Friday, March 20 to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts, according to the news release.
