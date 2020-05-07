The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 30.
The initial investigation links this individual positive case to contact with other known positive cases. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released, the health department said in a news release.
There have been 568 people tested, 491 negative results and 47 tests are pending results. Currently, there are nine individuals in quarantine, 20 out of quarantine and one death.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease.
“I know that everyone is excited about the easing of restrictions by Governor Cooper,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell “I highly encourage you to not become complacent with following the stay at home order that is still in place. We know that the transmission of COVID19 is still happening in our community. Please use good judgement if you do leave your home by wearing a mask, being vigilant in social distancing and using good hygiene. In addition, if you are sick or someone in your home is sick, do not go out for any reason. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County is strong, and we will get through these unprecedented times.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
