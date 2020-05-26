A Marion man was charged with disrupting an outdoor church service Sunday morning.
Lt. Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Adam Taylor, 38, of Green Street Loop in Marion, with disrupting a religious service and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, according to a news release.
At 11:49 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, deputies responded to a disturbance call at Cross Mill Church of God, on Old Highway 10 West, where a man was reportedly brandishing a weapon and disrupting the congregation’s outdoor service.
The Rev. Kerney Wilson is the pastor of Cross Mill Church of God. He said to The McDowell News that a guest preacher was leading the outdoor service on Sunday. It was a drive-in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 10 vehicles were there with approximately 21 people present.
Taylor, who lives nearby, walked into the service and starting shouting obscenities to the people who were there. At one point, he threatened to burn the church down, according to Wilson.
“He was on crack or meth or something,” said Wilson about Taylor.
Wilson notified the authorities about the disturbance and urged the guest preacher to keep leading the service.
“We kept on with the service,” said Wilson to The McDowell News. “We didn’t stop the service. We kept calm.”
At another point, Taylor got down on his knees like he wanted to be saved but then jumped right back up and continued shouting to the congregation, according to Wilson.
Marion police officers arrived on the scene first and restrained the suspect, identified as Taylor. He refused to obey deputies’ instructions. Taylor was found in possession of a metal knife sharpener and a soldering torch.
Taylor got a $7,500 bond.
No one was hurt in this incident.
“He didn’t harm anybody,” said Wilson. “I kept my eye on him.”
