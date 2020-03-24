McDowell County Emergency Operations Center continues to field general questions and medical screening calls through the call center, Emergency Management officials said on Tuesday.
The call center has answered nearly 200 questions from the public since opening a week ago. Of those questions, about 40% are about general information, 50% involve information about medical screenings and 10% are about resources.
If you think you have been exposed to the virus or if you are experiencing a fever, please call 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given.
For general information, please call 828-559-9683. The Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
There are no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County. As of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, there are still 32 tests pending results with 56 tests administered so far. Twenty-four tests have returned back negative.
Members of the public are advised to practice social distancing to prevent possible exposure and spread of COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper has banned gatherings of 50 people or more.
Access resources and other help at www.mcdowellcares.com or by calling 828-724-9599.
