From McDowell County Emergency Management at 7:33 p.m.:
On Tuesday, March 24, the Foothills Health District announced that two McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Health Department officials believe that the first individual who tested positive was exposed to the virus during a trip out of state.
The second individual had close contact with the first patient.
Officials are working diligently tonight to identify additional citizens who may have had contact with these two individuals.
Both patients and their family are quarantined at their home and are doing well at this time.
The best precaution that you can take against COVID-19 (coronavirus) is practicing social distancing, which is keeping at least 6 feet of space between you and other people, avoiding public places and only going out when is absolutely necessary, and washing your hands frequently.
At this time, 56 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in McDowell, 24 tests have come back negative, 30 tests are still pending and two tests have come back positive.
