Update: Nine additional McDowell residents tested positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that nine additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The initial investigation reveals the source of transmission to be contact with other positives and community transmission. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released, according to the news release.
This brings the total number of positives to 153 in McDowell County. There have been 2,879 people tested, 2,412 negative results and 314 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 100 individuals in quarantine, 51 out of quarantine and 2 deaths.
“Please continue to be careful as you are out and about,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission rates are still very high, the chances of contracting the virus are highly possible. McDowell County Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We must stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. Your Public Health team is dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County is strong, and we will get through these unprecedented times.”
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday June 17 by appointment only
• Trinity United Methodist Church; Thursday June 18th from 3 to 5 p.m.; located at 174 Trinity Church Loop Nebo, NC. (Dysartsville Community)
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday June 19 by appointment only.
