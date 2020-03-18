Update: state, local leaders take big steps due to coronavirus

On Tuesday, officials with McDowell County and the city of Marion declared a State of Emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor of North Carolina also declared that restaurants and bars would close for dine-in customers and state museums and historic sites would shut down temporarily.
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a local State of Emergency in response to the global spread of COVID-19. The county’s declaration also includes the town of Old Fort. The city of Marion issued a similar declaration.
The State of Emergency assists in obtaining additional supplies and resources from state and federal agencies to ensure healthcare professionals and first responders have the most appropriate personal protection equipment and other supplies needed to effectively respond to this developing incident. This declaration also assists local governments in obtaining reimbursement for emergency protective measures, according to a news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler said the declaration means the county is being proactive.
“This declaration will help the organization and community partners to prepare,” said Kehler.
The Board of Commissioners met Monday with county staff including Kehler to discuss the county’s response to the situation. In addition, leaders from various agencies across McDowell continue to meet to further coordinate response and mitigation efforts surrounding COVID-19. The local declaration comes days after President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency and Governor Roy Cooper declared a State Emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the news release.
“The Board of Commissioners and county staff will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman David Walker. He added, “The Board will meet weekly with Mr. Kehler and other county leadership to ensure the county is taking appropriate steps to respond.”
On Monday, McDowell Emergency Services partially activated the Emergency Operations Center after coordinating with the Foothills Health District, who leads the response for this incident.
Monday, a coordination meeting was conducted at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. Local agencies reviewed medical plans, meal distribution plans for children and seniors, childcare plans and other human services issues. Daily conference calls are being conducted with coordination partners.
“William Kehler and Health Director Karen Powell of the Foothills Health District have done a tremendous job of pulling together local agencies to prepare for COVID-19,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Numerous local agencies such as the McDowell County Schools, Corpening Memorial YMCA, and others have had their operations impacted by federal, state, and local recommendations. Wooten noted that while the county organization has also been impacted, the organization continues to provide services.
“The Board of Commissioners and county staff are working hard to ensure vital operations are maintained,” said Wooten. “However, we will closely monitor recommendations from public health officials and will make adjustments to operations when necessary.”
To stay up to date with the latest information involving COVID-19 response in McDowell County, sign up for NIXLE by texting your zip code to 888777. Follow McDowell County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.
In addition, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would close restaurants and bars for dine-in customers effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Takeout and delivery operations would continue.
The executive order also included an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19, according to a state news release.
Here in McDowell, local craft beer businesses such as Mica Town Brewing and Refinery 13 announced Monday that they would close temporarily before the governor’s order. Restaurants like McDowell Local and Bruce’s Fabulous Foods announced they would have take-out meals or curb service instead of inside dining.
“These are very tough times, y’all. Good energy and prayers are deeply appreciated right now. See you on the other side,” reads the Facebook post by Aaron Mathews and Lauren Mathews with McDowell Local.
“PLEASE support local small business and we will all survive this TOGETHER!” reads the post from Bruce’s Fabulous Foods. “Stay well and safe and God bless!”
Pizza deliveries will still be available and folks can still get their fast-food meals at a drive-through.
In addition, the owners and management of Hometown Cinemas Marion told The McDowell News that the movie theater would be closed as of Monday.
“We are closing temporarily,” reads a statement from Hometown Cinemas. “No one can predict what the situation will be like next week or the week after so we will pay close attention and take it one day at a time.”
The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources has announced a closing of the state historic sites and state museums, which includes the Mountain Gateway Museum.
And area philanthropic organizations announced they would do their part to help out in this ongoing and rapidly developing health crisis.
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, in partnership with the Dogwood Health Trust, announced the activation of its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund to accept and strategically disburse funds to address COVID-19 pandemic response and relief efforts in 18 counties of Western North Carolina including the Qualla Boundary, according to a news release.
“With an official state of emergency announced by Governor Roy Cooper, demands on the healthcare system and nonprofits are already increasing, and we expect COVID-19 will have a serious economic impact on the region,” reads a statement.
The Fund will provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps. The goal is to help regional front-line non-profit organizations quickly meet increasing demands for help.
Some proactive grants will be awarded. Other non-profits will use a simple, expedited process to access funds with grants awarded on a rolling basis, as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the pandemic.
Members of the community who wish to support aid to those affected by COVID-19 may donate to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund at www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar will go directly to assistance.
CFWNC and Dogwood Health Trust have both committed funds to this effort and are working together to assess needs and mount a coordinated response.
“COVID-19 may have long-term impacts on the health and wellness of our region that extend far beyond physical illness,” said Brian Myers, chief strategy officer and interim VP of impact at Dogwood Health Trust. “Because no one yet understands what those impacts may be, we want to be ready to respond quickly and flexibly according to the needs of communities and nonprofit partners in the region.”
“In situations like this, nonprofits are already positioned to help our communities and join other first responders,” said CFWNC President Elizabeth Brazas. “We are asking people to give to this effort in addition to, not instead of, their ongoing support for regional organizations. Together, we can expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.”
CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,100 funds and facilitated $20 million in grants last year bringing total giving to more than $254 million since its founding in 1978.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust became operational upon the sale of Mission Health’s assets to HCA Healthcare and is the recipient of the net proceeds of the sale, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.