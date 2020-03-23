From McDowell County Emergency Management:
As of Monday at 5 p.m., a total of 56 persons who had been tested for COVID-19 in McDowell County. Twenty-four tests returned negative. Other results are pending. The medical screening hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week by calling 828-527-6687. For general information, call 828-559-9683.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a press conference Monday afternoon, Executive Order 120 will close all public schools until May 15, 2020. Restaurants are allowed to remain open for take-out and deliveries only. Grocery stores are to remain open.
Executive Order 120 also includes:
• The prohibition of mass gatherings of more than 50 people.
• Closing of entertainment facilities to include:
o Bingo parlors
o Bowling alleys
o Ice skating rinks
o Indoor exercise facilities
o Health clubs
o Indoor pools
o Live performance venues
o Movie theaters
o Roller skating rinks
o Spas
o Sweepstakes lounges
o Video game arcades
• Closing of personal care and grooming businesses to include, but not limited to:
o Barber shops
o Beauty salons
o Hair salons
o Manicure/pedicure providers,
o Massage parlors
o Nail salons
o Tattoo parlors
• Appropriate local governmental agencies are directed to continue to exercise their responsibilities, including but not limited to, local county Department of Social Services, Registers of Deeds and other local government functions that are required to protect people.
• Long-term care facilities shall restrict visitation and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, for example, an end-of-life situation. For purposes of this Executive Order only, long-term care facilities include:
o Skilled nursing facilities
o Adult care homes
o Family care homes
o Mental health group homes
o Intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.