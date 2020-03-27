On Friday, a community volunteer did his part to clean and disinfect places in Marion to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jason Seidel is a representative with the charitable group Let’s Act Army-McDowell County, which also has a Burke County chapter. The goal of Let’s Act Army is “bringing action to the needs of the community one person at a time.”
“Our group is Let’s Act Army and this is the McDowell County chapter,” said Seidel to The McDowell News. “Our focus is community and we tackle everything from homelessness to blessing boxes that provide food for those less fortunate and everything in between. We are volunteers. We have hundreds in the McDowell chapter and people will come in to volunteer for different times and different causes.”
On Friday, Seidel’s cause was cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces at businesses in McDowell County where people can come in contact with the coronavirus or any other disease for that matter. Seidel and another member of Let’s Act Army-Burke County previously sanitized places in downtown Morganton and their work was featured on WBTV out of Charlotte.
Seidel started by cleaning and sanitizing the hard surfaces at the still fairly new Holiday Inn Express & Suites off N.C. 226 South in Marion. He cleaned countertops, elevator buttons, door knobs, night stands, desks, chairs, Keurig coffee makers and anything else that needed to be sanitized.
Cassie Miller, the hotel’s manager, said her staff is already working hard to sanitize the hotel and she appreciates the extra help by Seidel.
“The surfaces are cleaned throughout the day,” said Miller to The McDowell News. “We’re using hand sanitizers. That’s all we can really do is just keep cleaning and use approved cleaners.”
The COVID-19 situation has badly hurt the business at the 70-room Holiday Inn Express just when it was starting to take off, she said.
“We were starting to get the numbers that we needed especially since this is a new hotel and we were at 40 to 50% occupancy before the coronavirus situation,” she said.
Seidel knows a lot about keeping things clean. He owns a small company in McDowell called Cu Healthy Products. Located next to McDowell Technical Community College, Cu Healthy Products, LLC is a company dedicated to offering “beyond hospital grade cleaning for healthcare, home and hospitality” as well sanitizing counters, doors or any other surfaces in vehicles, homes or businesses.
“We’re the best kept secret in North Carolina,” he said to The McDowell News.
But what he did on Friday was a volunteer service through the Let’s Act Army. He said he would provide Miller a list of protocols that can be placed in every room to let the guests know that the hotel is sanitized.
After that, Seidel traveled over to the Exxon convenience store on N.C. 226 South so he could sanitize the door handles, the gas pumps and the key pads where you enter your personal identification number. Again, he did this at no charge. He also posted photos and videos on social media as he went along.
Later, Seidel walked up and down Main Street in downtown Marion where he sanitized door handles, newspaper boxes, benches and any other object that people touch on a regular basis.
He stopped inside Ingenious Coffee Roasters where a coffee shop has been set up. Mike Ornberg with Ingenious Coffee Roasters said with the COVID-19 situation the wholesale business is down but it’s still good.
“You’re still going to have to take it week by week,” Ornberg said to The McDowell News.
Like everyone else, Ornberg has worked to keep the surfaces at the coffee business sanitized and clean.
Seidel said he and other members of the Let’s Act Army are happy to help out their neighbors through this very difficult and unprecedented time.
“Anything we can do for our community I’m going to do,” he said. “This is where my business is located and I have a responsibility to my community. We just want to make people aware that we are here if they need us.”
For more information about Let’s Act Army-McDowell County visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lets-Act-Army-McDowell-County-371471797038757/
