McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for David Lee Clyburn, 25, last-known address listed as Lentz Road in Marion, who is wanted for questioning in a stolen check case.
A member of Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Toms Creek Road in Marion reported on Friday, March 6 that someone had stolen several checks from the church. A man believed to be Clyburn was caught on surveillance video at a store using the stolen checks.
Anyone with information concerning Clyburn’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
