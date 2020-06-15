McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying the suspect caught on camera stealing a utility trailer.
It was reported on Wednesday, June 10 that someone removed the homemade 4-foot by 8-foot utility trailer from the parking lot of McCormick Brake & Muffler, on U.S. 221 South.
The theft occurred at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, June 7.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.