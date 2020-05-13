McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help locating three people wanted for questioning in a stolen check scam.
Terri Jo Allen, 42, and Russell Andrew Welch, 42, are pictured here. Also of interest is Amy Ramsey, who is pictured on the surveillance video. There is more than one Amy Ramsey in McDowell County, so deputies need to know which one this is.
Harold Saylor, of Mudcut Road in Marion, reported on Feb. 22 that someone stole multiple checks from his residence and passed them at local stores.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
