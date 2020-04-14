McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help locating a stolen SUV and the person that took it.
On Monday, April 6, Wanda Jones, of Marion, reported that someone removed her silver 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (similar to the one pictured here) from an area on U.S. 221 North, where it had broken down.
The SUV was stolen sometime on Monday, March 16.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the Trailblazer is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.