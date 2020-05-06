McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying the suspect in a residential break-in.
On Monday, April 27, Alfred Dillingham, of Nebo, reported that someone broke into a house on U.S. 70 East in Marion and stole an emergency radio scanner and ignition coils from a motorcycle. The break-in occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 and 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
The man pictured here was caught on camera at the property.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
