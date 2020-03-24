A man with outstanding warrants now faces an additional drug charge, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jerrid Baston Wells, 31, address listed as Biggerstaff Loop in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.
Wells had outstanding warrants for arrest.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, deputies received information that Wells was at a residence on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road. They responded and located the suspect in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck in the driveway.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 5.35 grams of methamphetamine.
Wells got a $10,000 bond.
