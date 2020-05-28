McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are still on the hunt for the culprits that broke into a storage unit and removed $2,500 worth of property.
Willoughby Biggs III, of Marion, reported on Monday, May 4 that someone entered his storage facility at L&T Mini Storage, on Nix Creek Road, and took a grandfather clock, 10 air guns, 10 controllers for remote-control boats, a train set, hand tools, 12 Navy plaques and collectible teddy bears.
The crimes occurred sometime between 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 and 2:30 p.m. on May 4.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
