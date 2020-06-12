McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating Theodore Ira Paul Buckner, 50, who is wanted for breaking into a building and stealing $1,500 worth of tools and car parts.
Detective Jesse Hicks has charged Buckner with breaking and entering and larceny.
Anyone with information concerning Buckner’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
