McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating the thieves who stole more than $6,000 worth of tools from a Marion residence.
Douglas Hollifield, of Buncombe County, reported on Tuesday, March 17 that someone broke into a storage trailer and a barn on Green Mountain Road and took Husqvarna and Steele chainsaws, a Steele weed trimmer, various other tools and a red jacket with “Dixie National Horse Show” printed on it.
The break-in and theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 and 10 a.m. on March 17.
Witnesses reported seeing a black truck with a trailer in the area.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
