Old Fort’s second brewery will celebrate the making of craft beer along with our local agriculture, according to owner Chris Whaley.
Whaley and his wife Jessica will be the owners and operators of Whaley Farm Brewery, which they plan to open about a year from now at 178 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort.
“We are just really excited about joining the community in Old Fort,” he said. “It’s a really nice town. We are looking forward to focusing on making approachable beers while celebrating local agriculture.”
Recently, workers demolished the old NAPA store and another building at 178 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort. Local residents soon began talking on social media that this would be the location for another brewery in the town and it would not be a part of Hillman Beer’s plans to open a location in Old Fort.
Whaley told The McDowell News that he and his wife first considered keeping the old building but then changed their minds.
“We had intended to keep the building but it made sense to start fresh,” he said.
Construction should start in the next few weeks. Their building will cover 3,200 square feet and it will reflect the agricultural heritage of western North Carolina. The brewery will have barn doors on the front entrance and a cupola. There will also be a covered patio facing Mill Creek, according to Whaley.
Neighboring Hillman Beer plans to open its Old Fort location by May and it will likewise have an outdoor seating area facing the creek.
Whaley said his craft brewery will be a seven-barrel operation focusing on making lagers. He has worked in western North Carolina’s craft beer industry since 2011. He started out as the assistant manager of the Thirsty Monk in downtown Asheville and then later became the lead brewer at that business.
In addition, his wife Jessica has a farm in Black Mountain and she and her husband intend to have a show garden on the property next to their brewery in Old Fort. This garden will grow produce that they will incorporate in their beers.
“We will also sell some of the produce in the taproom,” said Whaley.
Like Mica Town Brewing in Marion, Whaley Farm Brewery will not be a restaurant and will not prepare food on-site. Rather, there will be packaged local foods, along with Jessica’s produce, and the brewery will partner with food trucks, such as what Mica Town and the Feisty Goldfish have already done. Cheeses will be available too at Whaley Farm Brewery.
Since they are building from scratch, the Whaleys know they have a lot of work ahead of them. They plan to open their brewery a year from now.
“We don’t have a hard set date,” he said. “We hope to ready by spring of next year.”
In the beginning, the staff of Whaley Farm Brewery will consist of Chris and Jessica but they hope to add some more tasting room employees as they progress.
These young entrepreneurs have a special connection to the Old Fort community.
“I forgot to mention to you that Jessica and I were engaged in 2015 at Catawba Falls so the Old Fort area has been a very special place for us,” Whaley told The McDowell News.
